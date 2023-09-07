ポラロイド、ハイエンドインスタント写真カメラ「Polaroid I-2」を発売

Polaroid has unveiled its latest addition to the instant photography world, the Polaroid I-2. Priced at $600, the I-2 is a premium camera that combines the nostalgia of analog photography with modern camera technology.

The Polaroid I-2 boasts several impressive features that set it apart from its predecessors, the Polaroid Instant Now and Now+ instant cameras. It comes equipped with Polaroid’s sharpest lens, built-in manual controls, and a LiDAR-driven autofocus system, providing photographers with unparalleled control and clarity in their shots.

One of the standout features of the I-2 is its autofocus lens, which has been designed in collaboration with Japanese optical engineers with extensive experience in analog products. With a three-element f/8 lens, the camera can focus from 1.3 feet to infinity, making it versatile for capturing subjects at different distances. The lens delivers a field of view equivalent to a 38mm lens on a full-frame camera.

The I-2 is compatible with i-Type, 600, and SX-70 film, making it easy for photographers to find the perfect fit for their shooting needs. Unlike previous models, the I-2 incorporates built-in manual controls, allowing users to have greater control over exposure, shutter speed, aperture, and shooting modes. This opens up a world of creative possibilities for photographers, enabling them to truly express their artistic vision.

In terms of design, the I-2 features an impact-resistant plastic body covered in a premium coating. It has a large, bright optical viewfinder with an integrated display for camera settings. The camera also includes a built-in strobe with an eight-foot range and a 2.5mm jack for external flashes. Its sleek and modern look stays true to the iconic Polaroid aesthetic.

The I-2 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to update firmware and remotely control the camera through a dedicated app. It is powered by an internal rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges via USB-C and can shoot up to 15 packs of instant film. The camera also features a standard tripod mount for added convenience.

To celebrate the launch of the I-2, Polaroid has collaborated with artists for an “Imperfectionists” campaign. Artists Coco Capitán, Kotori Kawashima, and Max Siedentopf were the first photographers to test the new camera, emphasizing the beauty and unpredictability of instant photography.

The Polaroid I-2 is now available for purchase at a price of $599.99.

Sources: Polaroid CEO Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid press release.