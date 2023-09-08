都市生活

撮影監督向けの新しい Bloom ゴールド拡散フィルター

Byロバート・アンドリュー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
撮影監督向けの新しい Bloom ゴールド拡散フィルター

The collaboration between award-winning cinematographer Philip Bloom and Formatt-Hitech has resulted in the creation of the Bloom Gold diffusion filter series. These screw-in diffusion filters are designed to eliminate the digital edge in images produced by modern cameras and lenses while also providing a subtle warming effect.

Bloom recognized the need for a solution that could enhance the character and depth of images produced by high-quality cameras and lenses. Dissatisfied with existing options, he partnered with Formatt-Hitech to develop his own diffusion filters. Crafted using Schott B270i optical glass and meticulously finished by hand in the UK, these filters exemplify the highest standards of quality.

The Bloom Gold diffusion filters are available in strengths of 1/8, 1/4, and 1/2, and a range of sizes from 49mm to 82mm. With an anti-reflective filter ring, these filters can easily be used with both stills and smaller cinema lenses. The choice between different strengths allows users to fine-tune their desired effect based on factors such as lens, lighting, and focal length.

The filters come with a choice of ring finishes, either traditional black or opulent gold, although the glass and effect remain the same for both versions. Prices for the Bloom Gold filters range from $87.50 US for the 49mm filters to $140 US for the 82mm versions. They can be purchased directly from the Formatt-Hitech website in the US and UK.

Cinematographers seeking to enhance the visual impact and character of their images can now rely on the Bloom Gold diffusion filters to provide a solution. Created with meticulous attention to detail and utilizing high-quality materials, these filters offer the tunability and versatility desired by professionals in the field.

ソース：
– Erik Naso, Emmy award-winning DP with over 20 years of experience in the industry.
– Formatt-Hitech, manufacturer of the Bloom Gold diffusion filters.

