都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Apple Glass の有望な可能性: 最近の特許を詳しく見る

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple Glass の有望な可能性: 最近の特許を詳しく見る

Amidst the buzz surrounding the highly anticipated Vision Pro VR headset, the talk about Apple Glasses seems to have taken a backseat. In May, doubts were raised about the actual release of these augmented reality (AR) glasses, considering the existence of the Vision Pro. However, there are distinct reasons why Apple Glasses may still have a place in the market.

Comfort and practicality play a crucial role in user experience. Not every situation requires the raw power of the Vision Pro, and constantly wearing a headset can become tiresome. Lightweight devices that offer convenience and quick functionality are often preferred. Apple seems to understand this, as demonstrated by a recent patent submission which outlines various exciting features for an AR device.

One feature highlighted in the patent is a digital crown for effortless navigation. It allows users to easily scroll through notifications, images, and even play music. Essentially, this function resembles a heads-up display (HUD), resembling the capabilities of a smartwatch but appearing directly in front of the wearer’s eyes.

However, if Apple intends to make the Glasses viable, multitasking capabilities should be implemented. Recent reports suggest that Apple is working on two new models of the Vision Pro, one catered to the consumer market. Speculations arise whether this consumer-focused model will be the Apple Glasses, or if perhaps the Glasses have been superseded by this new iteration.

As Apple’s Wonderlust event is scheduled for today, there is hope for updates on any of these hardware projects. Nonetheless, it is important to note that not all patents come to fruition as realized products or features. Only time will truly reveal Apple’s plans in the realm of AR headsets.

Sources: Patent submission from Apple

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

コロナ質量放出による地球磁場の影響

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

小惑星に対する惑星の保護の重要性

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

2023 年 2024 月の金環日食が XNUMX 年の皆既日食の舞台となる理由

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

加速する動物の絶滅速度が第XNUMX次大量絶滅への警鐘を鳴らす

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント