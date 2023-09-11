都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

OnePlus 12R のリーク仕様は、Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC、5,500mAh バッテリーなどを示唆しています

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

11月2023日、XNUMX年
OnePlus 12R のリーク仕様は、Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC、5,500mAh バッテリーなどを示唆しています

The OnePlus 12R, rumored to be the successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G, is reportedly in the works and its specifications have leaked online. According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be launched in early 2024.

The OnePlus 12R is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, providing users with fast and efficient performance. The handset is also expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12R is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup. This setup may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

Other features rumored for the OnePlus 12R include an alert slider, stereo speakers, and a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. These specifications align with previous leaks.

The OnePlus 11R 5G, released earlier this year, showcased an impressive 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and featured a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 11R 5G was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

As of now, the official launch date of the OnePlus 12R is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, with the leaked specifications, it is clear that OnePlus is aiming to provide users with a high-performance smartphone that offers an immersive display and impressive camera capabilities.

ソース：
– Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter)
– OnePlus 11R 5G specifications on OnePlus website

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント