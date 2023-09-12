スターフィールドでの無重力戦闘の探索: 取り組む価値のあるクエスト

Starfield, the highly anticipated open-world RPG developed by Bethesda, is making waves in the gaming community with its immersive gameplay and vast universe to explore. Among the numerous quests available in the game, one in particular stands out as a thrilling experience: “Sure Bet”.

Set in the Alpha Centauri system, this side quest begins in the small industrial city of Gagarin Landing. Players encounter Lizzy, a bartender looking to attract the attention of corporate executives with valuable and expensive liquor. To fulfill her request, players must embark on a mission to locate lost booze on an abandoned cargo ship.

What sets this quest apart is the unexpected twist of zero-gravity combat encountered on the ship. As players explore the derelict vessel, the artificial gravity malfunctions, causing everything, including the player, objects, and space pirates, to float in zero-G every 30 seconds. This dynamic gravity shifting offers a unique and exhilarating combat experience.

Using the shifts in gravity to their advantage, players can quickly maneuver to higher locations or target enemies who are knocked out of cover and float in the open air. The combat becomes even more entertaining when players can utilize weapons like shotguns, resulting in some hilarious moments as they are pushed backward into walls.

Beyond combat, the gravity shifts also serve as the foundation for light traversal puzzles, adding another layer of enjoyment to the quest. Players must navigate through the ship, maneuvering through the floating debris while maintaining their momentum and solving the puzzles to progress.

The “Sure Bet” quest showcases the impressive physics engine in Starfield. Despite facing criticism over its locked 30fps framerate on consoles, the quest demonstrates the game’s vast potential and highly detailed world. The ability to accurately track and maintain the position, collisions, and momentum of every object, weapon, and character during each gravity shift is a testament to the game’s technical capabilities.

However, it’s worth noting that many of the other quests in Starfield do not fully utilize these physics and simulation systems. While this quest serves as a remarkable example of what the game can achieve, players may be left wanting more quests that take advantage of these novel mechanics.

Overall, the “Sure Bet” quest offers an exciting and memorable experience within the Starfield universe. With its zero-G combat and immersive gameplay, it showcases Bethesda’s commitment to delivering engaging quests that go beyond the traditional fetch-style missions. It’s a quest worth undertaking for any Starfield player seeking an adrenaline-fueled adventure.

ソース：

– Starfield: Bethesda Game Studios’ latest open-world RPG

– “Sure Bet” quest in Starfield