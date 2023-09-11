都市生活

Northern Trust Completes First Stage of Digital Carbon Credit Ecosystem

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management and banking services, has announced the completion of the first stage of a digital carbon credit ecosystem. This ecosystem will allow institutional buyers to access carbon credits digitally from major project developers. The platform, developed in partnership with project developers and using blockchain technology, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of carbon credits.

Institutional buyers who have already conducted transactions on the platform include the UK consultancy Mycarbon, tech company White Star Capital, and Northern Trust itself. This initiative is part of Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets group, which supports the growing digital asset markets and provides market access and insights across traditional securities services markets.

The platform gives project managers a workflow to track, manage, and transact with tokenized carbon credits. These credits are certificates that represent the right to emit a certain amount of CO2 or other greenhouse gases. Each credit is equal to one tonne of carbon reduction or removal. The platform uses smart legal contracts to generate proof of transactions and ensure transparency throughout the process.

Northern Trust has partnered with diverse project developers on the platform, including a company that specializes in direct air capture technology. These partnerships aim to streamline the process of carbon credit transactions and provide a solution for project developers to manage their credits more easily and with transparency.

The use of blockchain technology and smart contracts in the carbon credit market is seen as a way to bring integrity and trust to the industry. Other initiatives, such as CarbonPlace and the United Nations Development Programme’s open source carbon registry software, are also leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize carbon markets.

Northern Trust’s digital carbon credit platform is still in development, with its first official live transaction expected later this year. By using blockchain technology and smart contracts, this initiative aims to create a more streamlined and trustworthy marketplace for institutional buyers and carbon credit suppliers.

Sources: Northern Trust, Morgan Stanley Research

