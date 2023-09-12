都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

ノーザン・トラスト、自主炭素クレジット・エコシステムの第一段階を完了

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
ノーザン・トラスト、自主炭素クレジット・エコシステムの第一段階を完了

Northern Trust has announced the completion of the first stage of an industry-wide voluntary carbon credit ecosystem. The platform will allow institutional buyers to access carbon credits from leading project developers through a fully automated digital platform. Utilizing private ledger digital blockchain technology, the ecosystem connects buyers with carbon credit suppliers focused on reducing greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide.

Through the platform, purchasers can transact tokenized carbon credits directly with project developers and retire these against their carbon footprint. This development marks a significant milestone for Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets team as they aim to deliver a market-leading platform for digital assets. The ability for institutional clients to access carbon credits and contribute to their carbon offsetting journey is seen as crucial for the future.

The use of digital technology in managing the lifecycle of carbon credits provides confidence and transparency for both buyers and project developers. It streamlines administration tasks, making it easier for all participants to track, manage, and transact carbon credits securely. The platform also delivers full transparency throughout the end-to-end lifecycle of a voluntary carbon credit.

Northern Trust has been collaborating with various project developers, including Go Balance Limited, a REDD+ project developer focused on avoiding deforestation, and ReGen III, a clean-tech firm recycling used motor oil. Transactions on the minimal viable product (MVP) platform have been fully automated. Further development of the platform and the first official live transaction are planned for late 2023.

This initiative is part of Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets group, which combines teams responsible for supporting digital asset markets and traditional securities services. The firm has been at the forefront of digital transformation in securities servicing, previously pioneering the use of blockchain technology in private equity fund administration and supporting tokenization and fractionalization of bonds.

Sources: Northern Trust

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント