Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Nokia X30 5G Price Slashed in India: Here’s What You Need to Know

Nokia has recently announced a significant price cut for its Nokia X30 5G smartphone in India. The company has reduced the price of the phone by Rs. 12,000, making it more accessible to consumers. The Nokia X30 5G comes with impressive specifications and features, making it a desirable option for smartphone users.

The Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, providing users with fast and efficient performance. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, ensuring ample space for all your files and applications.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia X30 5G boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel PureView primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone sports a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the Nokia X30 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. Additionally, it has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

The Nokia X30 5G is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. This means you can quickly recharge your device and stay connected throughout the day without worrying about battery life.

With its sleek design, impressive specifications, and now affordable price, the Nokia X30 5G offers great value for money. It is available in Cloudy Blue and Ice White color options.

