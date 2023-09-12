都市生活

Apple Unlikely to Launch New iPads Until 2024, Says Analyst

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is now unlikely to launch new iPads until 2024. This news comes just hours before Apple is set to unveil the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineup.

Last week, Kuo also stated that there will be no new MacBooks until next year. With the exception of a possible iMac refresh, it seems that Apple will not have many new hardware products to announce for the remainder of the year.

Initially, it was anticipated that Apple would hold an October event to introduce the first round of M3 Apple Silicon Macs and an updated iPad Air. However, both Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have reported that this event is likely off the table. The new Macs are now expected to debut in spring 2024 instead of fall 2023.

Gurman previously mentioned that the iPad Air update was still on track, but Kuo’s latest comment casts doubt on the timing of this release as well.

Overall, it appears that Apple’s focus in terms of hardware releases will be on the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. The iPad Pro update will have to wait until 2024, and other anticipated releases may be postponed as well.

ソース：
– Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter: @mingchikuo)
–ブルームバーグ

