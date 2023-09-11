都市生活

任天堂コントローラーの新しい特許がJoy-Conのドリフト問題の修正を示唆

11月2023日、XNUMX年
A recently published patent by the United States Patent Office indicates that Nintendo may be considering a permanent solution to the long-standing issue of Joy-Con drift. Joy-Con drift is a problem in which the Nintendo Switch console responds to phantom movement from the Joy-Con controllers. This issue has been a major frustration for Switch owners since the console’s release in 2017, resulting in class action lawsuits and an apology from Nintendo.

The patent proposes the use of a “resistance section” with a magnetorheological fluid that changes viscosity based on magnetic field intensity. This fluid would act as a resistance when the controller is displaced. Games writer and accessibility advocate Laura Kate Dale expressed hope that this patent means Nintendo is working on Joy-Cons that utilize magnetism to prevent drift. However, others speculate that the patent could be hinting at Nintendo introducing force feedback analogue sticks similar to those found on the PS5.

Dale also emphasized the importance of system-level accessibility options for disabled players. If Nintendo were to incorporate features like system-level colorblindness filters and accessibility tags on the digital store, it would make gaming on the Switch more accessible and inclusive.

Additionally, the patent has sparked rumors about the anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, rumored to be released in 2024. It is speculated that the Switch 2 will feature improved performance and DLSS-style upscaling to enhance framerates and resolution.

While it remains to be seen if and how Nintendo will implement the ideas presented in the patent, the possibility of a permanent fix for Joy-Con drift is encouraging news for Switch owners. Nintendo has yet to provide an official comment on the patent.

