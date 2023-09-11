都市生活

Google カメラ 9.0 アップデートで Pixel スマートフォンに新機能が追加

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Google Camera app version 9.0 has been released with a new user interface and modes. Initially appearing on the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the update has now started making its way to other Pixel devices. However, it seems that the update requires Android 14, as it needs Android SDK 34 as a minimum requirement.

The update was shared on the Google News Telegram channel, along with an APK file that users can install on their Pixel phones. It should be noted that this update may only work on devices running the Android 14 Beta since the stable version of Android 14 is not yet available.

Some of the new features in Google Camera 9.0 include a switch to easily flip between photo and video modes, specific capture modes for each mode, quick settings accessed through swipe gestures, and a redesigned layout with flip-flopped gallery and selfie buttons. The update also introduces a new themed icon.

The version number for this update is 9.0.115.561695573.37. Based on the Android 14 requirement, it is likely that the official release of this camera update will coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 or when stable Android 14 becomes available. It is not clear where this build originated from, but it is now available for download.

If you are interested in trying out the new Google Camera 9.0, you can download it using the link provided by the Google News Telegram channel.

Sources: Google News (Telegram)

