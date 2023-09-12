都市生活

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
NBA 2K24 Review: Frustrating Microtransactions Overshadow Strong Gameplay

NBA 2K24 has the potential to be a championship-winning superstar, but it falls short due to its heavy reliance on microtransactions. While the on-court gameplay is excellent and offers an authentic NBA experience, the game modes are plagued by in-game purchases that are essential to compete with other players online. The MyCareer mode, in particular, is a focal point of this year’s iteration but fails to reward skill and effort over open-wallet shortcuts.

Despite lacking flashy new mechanics, NBA 2K24 still boasts fantastic visuals and stronger on-court gameplay. The new ProPLAY feature, which translates NBA footage into in-game animations in real time, makes for smoother movement, more authentic dribbling, shooting, and pass animations. Superstar players like LeBron James closely resemble their real-life counterparts, providing a more immersive experience. The AI opponent presents a challenge without feeling unfair, as the ball reliably goes to the best players on the court.

This challenge extends to the offensive side as well, with classic tactics like the pick-and-roll being less exploitable. Off-ball defenders now understand their opponents better, forcing them to make strategic decisions. The adrenaline boost feature also adds interactivity to defensive play, making it more engaging in online matches.

However, not all aspects of the on-court gameplay have improved significantly. Fast-break gameplay is still lacking, removing an element of excitement from good defense. The AI occasionally makes mind-boggling decisions, such as calling erroneous timeouts. The commentary and halftime crew performances are generally solid, although Charles Barkley’s absence is noticeable.

One of the biggest drawbacks of NBA 2K24 is the emphasis on in-game purchases in the MyCareer mode. Despite playing for hours and investing virtual currency into attribute upgrades, players struggle to reach higher overall ratings. The game encourages players to spend real money on upgrades, overshadowing the customizable aspects of MyCareer that make it enjoyable.

In conclusion, NBA 2K24 showcases impressive on-court gameplay and authentic visuals but is marred by its heavy reliance on microtransactions. The game modes, particularly MyCareer, suffer from a lack of rewarding progression. While the game takes steps forward in gameplay mechanics, it falls short of delivering a truly satisfying experience.

