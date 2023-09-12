都市生活

Mortal Kombat 1 今週発売: ニュージーランドのトリックは使えるか?

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Mortal Kombat 1, the highly anticipated soft reboot of the iconic fighting franchise, is set to launch on September 14th through the Premium Edition. However, there is a trick that players can use to potentially play the game earlier, known as the New Zealand trick.

For years, the New Zealand trick has been a popular workaround that allows players to access games before their official release date. This trick takes advantage of the time zone differences between New Zealand and other regions. Due to these differences, games sometimes launch in New Zealand almost a full day earlier than in North America.

To use the New Zealand trick, players need to change the time settings on their gaming platforms to match the timezone of New Zealand. By tricking the console into thinking it is located in New Zealand, players can unlock the game earlier, even if they are physically located in a different part of the world. This trick works for both Xbox and Steam platforms.

However, the New Zealand trick will not work for the Early Access Release of Mortal Kombat 1. The game is set to launch simultaneously worldwide, making it impossible to play it earlier using this method. If you want to know the specific release time in your region, check the official sources for that information.

Nevertheless, for the base version of the game, which launches at midnight on September 19th, the New Zealand trick can be applied. This means that Mortal Kombat 1 will unlock in New Zealand earlier than in other regions.

It’s important to note that PlayStation owners may encounter some complications when using the New Zealand trick. Since PlayStation accounts are region-specified, players would need to create a New Zealand account and purchase the game from that region’s store to play it earlier.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. If you’re looking for more guides and information on the game, be sure to check out the MK1 Game Hub.

