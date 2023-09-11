都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

ヴェロニカ・ビアードがフォトグラフィスカ・レストランでファッションウィークディナーを主催

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ヴェロニカ・ビアードがフォトグラフィスカ・レストランでファッションウィークディナーを主催

Veronica Beard recently hosted a fashion week dinner at the Veronika restaurant at Fotografiska, a moment the brand had been eagerly awaiting for three years. The dinner was held to honor the brand’s fall campaign, and was co-hosted by Veronica Beard co-founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, along with Laura Brown. The event was attended by notable guests such as Martha Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Rachel Brosnahan, Zoey Deutch, Lily Rabe, Aurora James, Candice Huffine, and Sutton Foster.

The restaurant lobby was adorned with stacks of printed newspapers featuring campaign imagery and the brand’s fall mantra: “Breaking news: Women want clothes they can actually wear.” Mindy Kaling, one of the guests, expressed her admiration for the brand, stating that she finds the clothes to be flattering and perfect for her writer and performer lifestyle.

After the main course of the dinner, servers arrived at each table with silver platters of key rings. These key rings could be redeemed at the “coat check” for a Veronica Beard emblem blazer, complete with a monogrammed pocket-square. Guests who wish to acquire more pieces from the brand can visit the SoHo boutique later in the week, where Laura Brown will be co-hosting a charitable shopping event to benefit the AIDS nonprofit (Red).

During the dinner, Veronica Swanson Beard addressed the room and emphasized that the brand is focused on looking good, feeling good, and doing good. She expressed gratitude for the present moment and the opportunity to celebrate the fall season. Veronica Miele Beard echoed the sentiment, stating that they believe in the importance of making others feel good, while also looking good and doing good.

Overall, Veronica Beard’s fashion week dinner at Veronika was a celebratory event that showcased the brand’s fall campaign and brought together notable guests from the fashion and entertainment industries.

ソース：
– [Add Source Title Here]
– [Add Source Title Here]

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント