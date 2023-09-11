都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Microsoft、セキュリティ向上のため Windows Update でサードパーティのプリンタードライバーをブロック

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Microsoft、セキュリティ向上のため Windows Update でサードパーティのプリンタードライバーをブロック

Microsoft has announced a significant change in its printer driver strategy, which includes blocking third-party printer driver delivery through Windows Update. The company plans to gradually implement this shift over the next four years to enhance the overall security of the Windows ecosystem.

Starting with the release of Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft will provide built-in support for Mopria compliant printer devices via the Microsoft IPP Class Driver. This means that print device manufacturers will no longer need to provide their own installers, drivers, or utilities. Microsoft’s objective is to streamline the printing process and eliminate the security risks associated with third-party printer drivers.

To further enhance security, Microsoft will introduce a new default print mode that disables third-party drivers for printing purposes. This move is in response to the fact that printer driver security flaws have often gone unnoticed for extended periods, posing significant risks to users.

The changes in the printer driver strategy will be implemented gradually. By 2025, Microsoft will stop accepting driver submissions from printer vendors, and new third-party printer drivers will no longer be published through Windows Update. In 2026, the printer driver ranking will be modified to prioritize in-house Windows IPP Class drivers. From 2027 onwards, third-party printer driver updates will only be delivered through Windows Update if they provide security fixes.

However, users will still have the option to install printer drivers directly from vendors’ websites as standalone installation packages. Existing third-party printer drivers will continue to work on all Windows versions even after they are no longer published through Windows Update.

Microsoft will also continue to issue security patches for legacy printer drivers as long as the respective Windows versions are within their support lifecycles.

This move by Microsoft aims to establish a more secure and modern print system for Windows users. It provides a streamlined and centralized approach for printer drivers while minimizing the potential security risks associated with third-party software.

ソース：
– Microsoft’s printer driver strategy shift announcement
– Statement from Johnathan Norman, Microsoft Offensive Research & Security Engineering (MORSE) principal engineer manager

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント