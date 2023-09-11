都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Microsoft、初代Surface Duoのアップデートを終了、顧客は失望

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Microsoft、初代Surface Duoのアップデートを終了、顧客は失望

The original Microsoft Surface Duo, released in 2020, has reached the end of its software updates, leaving customers disappointed. The unique dual-screen device was marketed as a productivity tool with enhanced multitasking capabilities. However, initial reviews highlighted significant software issues, although the hardware was praised.

Microsoft promised three years of software updates for the Surface Duo, but the updates were slow to arrive. The company released an update to Android 11 in early 2022, several months behind schedule. This was followed by the arrival of Android 12L for both the original Surface Duo and its sequel later in 2022.

Unfortunately, Android 12L will be the last update for the original Surface Duo. A Microsoft support page confirms that updates for the device, including full OS and security updates, ended on September 10, 2023. Despite this, an Android 13 update was never released for the Surface Duo, even though Google had released the update over a year ago. This means that customers who purchased the $1,400 phone from Microsoft received fewer OS updates compared to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

The future doesn’t look promising for the Surface Duo 2 either. It is expected to lose support in October 2024, and there are no indications of an official Android 13 release for the device so far. Microsoft seems to have moved away from the dual-screen form factor, with reports suggesting that the company is planning a foldable device similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Google’s Pixel Fold.

Although the original Surface Duo may no longer receive updates, Microsoft’s decision to focus on a different form factor for its future devices indicates the company’s commitment to improving the user experience. However, for existing Surface Duo owners, the lack of updates leaves them with a sense of disappointment and a desire for more support from Microsoft.

ソース：
– Windows セントラル

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Cookie を理解する: Cookie とは何か、そしてオンライン体験にどのような影響を与えるのか

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント