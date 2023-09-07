都市生活

Microsoft Removes Monthly Bonus Round Punch Card from Rewards App on Xbox

Byガブリエル・ボータ

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Microsoft has made the decision to remove the Monthly Bonus Round punch card from the Rewards app on Xbox. This comes after recently reducing the number of Microsoft points earned from the punch cards. Users have noticed that the September punch card, which typically appears on the first day of the month, is currently missing from the app.

Speculation arose that the punch card had been delayed and would be available once new Xbox Game Pass Quests dropped, but this did not happen. Microsoft Rewards support informed one Reddit user that the offer is currently unavailable in their country. This issue seems to be affecting users in both the UK and the US.

The reason for the unavailability of the September punch card remains unclear. It is hoped that it is simply delayed and will appear soon. Microsoft made it easier for users to view and complete Xbox Game Pass Quests with the introduction of the Rewards tab in the September Xbox Update.

As more information becomes available, we will update you on the status of the punch card. In the meantime, users are encouraged to keep an eye out for any updates and check if the punch card becomes available.

Sources: Microsoft Rewards support, Reddit

定義：

Microsoft Points – Virtual currency used in the Microsoft Rewards program.

Monthly Bonus Round punch card – A feature on the Rewards app on Xbox that offers users a chance to earn a chunky 1,000 Rewards points each month.

Xbox Game Pass Quests – Challenges and tasks that users can complete to earn rewards and achievements within the Xbox Game Pass program.

