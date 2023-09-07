都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Meta の最高プライバシー責任者: プライバシーのパラドックスを乗り越える

Byロバート・アンドリュー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Meta の最高プライバシー責任者: プライバシーのパラドックスを乗り越える

Privacy regulations and increased awareness among consumers and businesses have created a complex landscape in the tech world. Companies like Meta are realizing the importance of data protection and are evolving their approach to privacy and data use. As Meta strives to build thoughtfully, Michel Protti, the Chief Privacy Officer for product at Meta, plays a crucial role in ensuring privacy data flows in everything the company develops.

Protti and his team assess privacy data flows in hardware, apps, and tools to craft privacy policies, conduct privacy reviews, and address any issues that arise. Their goal is not only to comply with regulations but also to prioritize user privacy. While another team focuses on policy questions and strategy, Protti and his team are the operational ground force, aligning Meta’s products and services with their mission and privacy goals.

Protti brings a wealth of experience to his role at Meta. Previously, he led product marketing for Meta’s partnerships and product groups, including media, games, workplace, and connectivity teams. He also held leadership positions at Guggenheim Digital Media and Yahoo, where he served as the country manager of Yahoo Canada and the chief of staff to the CEO. Protti’s career began at McKinsey & Company in the tech, media, and telecom practice.

For those eager to learn more about Meta’s privacy efforts, Protti will be joining TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco for a fireside chat titled “Navigating the Privacy Paradox with Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer.” This session promises to provide valuable insights into how Meta navigates the complexities of privacy in the modern tech landscape.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from September 19–21, and those interested can purchase tickets now. Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event can contact TechCrunch’s sponsorship sales team.

ソース：
– TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
テクノロジー

Apple、Lightning充電ワイヤーをUSB-Cケーブルに置き換える

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Apple Event 2023: 期待と新しい iPad Air の噂

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

5G からモバイル衛星まで: 2020 年の世界の通信を再定義するテクノロジー

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
ニュース

アーマード・コア VI: ルビコンの炎 アップデート 1.02 パッチノート – 11 月 XNUMX 日

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
ニュース

機械学習とコグニティブ ラジオの交差点: 進歩と応用

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント