Meta が v57 アップデートで Quest ヘッドセットに新機能と機能強化を導入

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Meta has unveiled its latest software update, v57, for the Meta Quest virtual reality headsets. The update brings a range of new features and enhancements, aimed at improving the user experience. Notable additions include expanded avatar customization options, the ability to unsend messages, group links, free-form locomotion in Horizon Home, and a rebranded Explore feed.

One of the key updates is the expanded avatar customization options. Users now have access to color sliders, allowing them to customize their skin tone, hair color, and eyebrow color with greater precision. This enables users to create avatars that closely resemble their real-life appearance. Meta has also introduced new makeup and face paint options for further customization.

In addition to avatar customization, the v57 update introduces the ability to unsend image messages in VR and the Meta Quest mobile app. Users can now hover over a message and select “unsend message” to remove it. Both the sender and recipient will receive a notification that the message was unsent. This feature is currently available in select countries.

Meta has also made it easier for users to connect with friends and invite them to join groups. Group links can now be generated and shared within VR or through messaging platforms like Instagram or Facebook. Users can also invite groups to apps from the People tab, with the invite displayed in the group chat for easy access. The contacts list will now automatically open when the headset is turned on.

Other updates include free-form locomotion in Horizon Home, allowing users to freely teleport and explore their virtual home environments. The Explore feed has been rebranded as Horizon Feed to align with the Horizon Worlds branding. Meta has also made improvements to video recording, multitasking, and disabled a boundary warning in some apps with mixed reality experiences.

The v57 update is currently rolling out to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 headsets, with more features expected to be revealed at Meta’s Connect event later this month.

ソース：
– Meta Quest v57 release notes

