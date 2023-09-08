都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

JPモルガン、iPhone 15は中国政府との困難と材料アップグレードの不足に直面する可能性があると語る

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Investment firm JP Morgan has revised its opinion on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 range, stating that there are no significant improvements to entice buyers. The firm initially raised Apple’s target price to $235 in August but has now dropped its bullish opinion and reduced the price target to $230. JP Morgan believes that the volume cycle for iPhone 15 will mainly be driven by replacements and upgrades of the existing user base, rather than any material upgrades.

According to JP Morgan, the average consumer will likely only notice a change in the updated casing, with iPhone 15 expected to have a titanium casing for Pro models instead of stainless steel. The firm suggests that Apple may implement a price increase across all tiers to maintain a richer product mix. JP Morgan believes that increasing prices on all iPhones, rather than just the Pro models, will prevent a widening gap in pricing and encourage consumers to choose higher-end devices.

JP Morgan also acknowledges that the recent ban on iPhones among Chinese government employees and the launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro may pose challenges for Apple’s market share in China. However, the firm does not expect these restrictions to significantly impact the volume outlook, as previous restrictions have not changed consumer purchasing behavior. Nonetheless, JP Morgan suggests that the restrictions will make it more difficult for Apple to continue gaining market share in China.

JP Morgan attributes its decision to lower the price target to low iPhone volume expectations and multiple headwinds. The firm notes that there is less investor excitement leading up to the iPhone 15 launch compared to previous years due to consumer spending constraints and a more competitive landscape. While most analysts predict price increases only for the Pro models, JP Morgan expects prices to rise across all iPhones.

ソース：
JPモルガン
AppleInsider

