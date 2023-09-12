都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

クアルコム、Appleの将来のスマートフォン発売にSnapdragon 5Gモデムを供給へ

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Mobile chip supplier Qualcomm has reached an agreement with tech giant Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems for smartphone launches between 2024 and 2026. This partnership comes at a time when Apple is facing challenges in China and aims to strengthen its supply chain in other regions. Although the value of the deal was not disclosed by Qualcomm, experts speculate it to be worth billions of dollars.

This new agreement builds upon a previous deal signed between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, which resolved a legal battle between the two companies. As per Reuters, the supply agreement from that deal will conclude this year. This means that the upcoming iPhones to be announced by Apple will be the last ones to be released under the previous agreement.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Apple is significant in the chip industry as Qualcomm is a leading provider of mobile chips, while Apple has a significant presence in the smartphone market. UBS analysts estimate that Qualcomm earned approximately $7.26 billion by supplying chips to Apple in 2022.

By securing the supply of Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems from Qualcomm, Apple aims to incorporate cutting-edge 5G technology into its future smartphone models. The Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems offer advanced features and performance, allowing Apple to deliver improved connectivity and faster data speeds to its users.

Overall, this partnership strengthens Qualcomm’s position as a key player in the mobile chip industry and ensures Apple’s access to advanced chip technology for their upcoming smartphone releases.

ソース：
– Reuters (URL: [source article])

