都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

イスラエル中央銀行、デジタルシェケルの発行を検討

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
イスラエル中央銀行、デジタルシェケルの発行を検討

Israel’s central bank, the Bank of Israel, is exploring the possibility of issuing a digital shekel to improve the country’s payment systems. While the decision to launch a digital shekel has not yet been made, the central bank remains committed to pushing the frontier of digital currencies.

The central bank began researching and preparing for the potential issuance of a digital shekel in November 2021, as a means to create a more efficient payment system. Israel had initially considered issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in late 2017, and the recent focus on a digital shekel is in line with global trends in advanced economies.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron stated that the decision to issue a digital shekel is still open, as it is in most advanced economies. However, the central bank is dedicated to staying at the forefront of CBDC exploration and supporting efforts to modernize payment systems and the financial system as a whole.

Israel’s central bank has already collaborated with its counterpart in Hong Kong and the Bank for International Settlements on the Sela project. This project has demonstrated the feasibility of a retail CBDC, combining accessibility, competition, and robust cybersecurity, while preserving the advantages of physical cash.

A digital shekel could enhance competition in Israel’s financial system, which is currently dominated by a few large banks and institutions. Deputy Governor Andrew Abir emphasized the need for a level playing field that allows new entrants to offer financial products. The recent increase in interest rates has highlighted the limitations of existing banks in passing rate increases to customers’ balances, leading to public dissatisfaction.

The Bank of Israel recognizes the rapid digitalization of the economy and sees the potential benefits of a digital shekel. If implemented, the central bank aims to prioritize privacy in digital transactions, ensuring at least the same level of privacy as existing digital payment methods.

While the decision regarding a digital shekel is yet to be finalized, the Bank of Israel is actively exploring the possibilities and staying at the forefront of CBDC research and development.

ソース：
– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/markets/japan-central-bank-says-got-find-way-deal-digital-currencies-2022-09-12/
– Bank of Israel: https://www.boi.org.il/en/NewsAndPublications/PressReleases/Pages/15-28-2021.aspx

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント