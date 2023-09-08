iQOO 12: 次期スマートフォンに関する新たな噂とリークが浮上

The iQOO 12, the successor to the iQOO 11, is already making rounds in the rumor mill. Latest reports suggest that the upcoming device will feature some impressive specifications, including a high-resolution OLED display, a powerful camera setup, and fast charging capabilities.

According to Digital Chat Station, a reliable source from China, the iQOO 12 will boast a “2K” resolution E7 OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This means that users can expect a QHD display with smooth and crisp visuals. Additionally, the device is rumored to have a metal frame and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking.

The camera system on the iQOO 12 is expected to be a major highlight. The main rear camera is said to utilize the OmniVision OV50H sensor, featuring a 50 MP resolution and 1.2µm pixel size. In addition, the device may include a 64 MP periscope zoom camera with the OmniVision OV64B sensor. This setup promises impressive photography capabilities with detailed and zoomed-in shots.

Rumors also suggest that the iQOO 12 will support 200W wired charging, indicating the presence of a sizable battery. The exact battery capacity has not been disclosed yet, but it is expected to be “super large” to accommodate the demanding power requirements.

While no official release date has been confirmed, the iQOO 12 is expected to make its way to international markets in the first quarter of 2024. Reports speculate that the device will come in multiple models, possibly including a standard iQOO 12 and a more advanced iQOO 12 Pro. However, the details provided above are primarily related to the Pro model, as per current information.

Overall, the iQOO 12 is shaping up to be an impressive flagship smartphone with advanced camera features, a high-resolution display, and fast charging capabilities. As more details emerge, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement to see how the device will perform in real-world usage.

ソース：

– デジタルチャットステーション