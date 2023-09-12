都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

新しいiPhone 15が発表される：何を期待するか

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
新しいiPhone 15が発表される：何を期待するか

Apple is set to reveal its latest flagship smartphones at its launch event called “Wanderlust.” The tech giant will unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, updating last year’s iPhone 14 models. The event comes at a crucial moment for Apple, with global demand for new smartphones at its lowest in a decade. The iPhone-maker will host the event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California. The keynote will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be released on Friday, September 22, with pre-orders starting on September 15. Apple is likely to launch two models of the iPhone 15 Pro – one regular-sized model with a 6.1-inch display and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, slightly less powerful smartphones, are also anticipated.

The new iPhone 15 is expected to feature an upgraded microchip, the A17 Bionic, which will provide a more efficient processor and improve battery life. The Pro models will be built with a titanium frame for lighter and more durable devices. All iPhone 15 models are rumored to have an adaptive display with a punch-hole camera at the top of the phone, doing away with the “notch” design.

The camera upgrades are expected to be a focal point of the iPhone 15 launch. The entry-level models will feature a more powerful wide camera, while the Pro models might include a “periscope” camera lens for enhanced zoom capabilities. Additionally, the mute button on the side of the phone may be replaced with a programmable “action” button.

The new iPhone 15 will also use a USB-C charging cable, as mandated by an EU law to standardize chargers and combat e-waste. The new cable might render older cables useless for charging. Apple Watch Series 9 is also anticipated to be released, along with possible updates to the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPod headphones.

No pricing information for the iPhone 15 has been released yet.

Sources: Bloomberg, Nikkei, Apple

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント