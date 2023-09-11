都市生活

iPhone 15のラインナップの詳細がリークされ、重量と寸法が明らかに

11月2023日、XNUMX年
A recent report has leaked key details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The report unveils the weight and measurements of these highly anticipated smartphones, providing insight into what we can expect from Apple’s next-generation handsets.

According to unnamed sources cited by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 will have dimensions of 147.6×71.6×7.8mm and weigh 171g, almost identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which measured 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighed 172g. However, the upcoming model is expected to be one gram lighter. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus will retain the same 6013 T6 aluminium chassis as the 2022 model.

On the other hand, the Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup might see more significant changes. The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to measure 146.6×70.6×8.25mm and weigh 188g. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro measured 147.5×71.5×7.85mm and weighed 206g. Despite being slightly thicker, the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro is said to have been reduced by 8.73 percent.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was launched last year, had dimensions of 160.7×77.6×7.85mm and weighed 240g. The successor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to weigh 221g and measure 159.9×76.7×8.25mm, making it 7.91 percent lighter than its predecessor.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. This change is anticipated to make the smartphones lighter and more durable. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to retain the aluminum chassis, suggesting that their weight will remain relatively unchanged.

While the reduction in weight for the Pro models may be minimal, the lighter chassis could help offset the additional weight of a protective case. Previous predictions estimated that the iPhone 15 Pro would weigh 191g and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would weigh 221g due to the switch to a titanium chassis.

As Apple’s official launch event titled ‘Wonderlust’ approaches in September, these leaked details have given us a glimpse into the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. With consistent measurements for the regular models and noticeable weight reductions for the Pro models, Apple fans can look forward to a new generation of sleek and lightweight smartphones.

ソース：
– MacRumors

By ロバート・アンドリュー

