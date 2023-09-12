都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

新しいiPhone 15シリーズ：スペック、デザイン、価格が明らかに

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
新しいiPhone 15シリーズ：スペック、デザイン、価格が明らかに

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally unveiled its new iPhone 15 series. This year, the company has introduced four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaks suggesting an Ultra variant have proven false.

Apple has made significant design changes to the new iPhones, including the addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom, replacing the Lightning port. Another notable change is the adoption of a punch-hole display design on the front, making the display more immersive. Additionally, Apple has replaced the mute switch button with a new Action Button, offering quick access to various shortcuts and features.

The iPhone 15 series will be available in new colors such as Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models start at $999 and $1,199 respectively. In India, the prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while the Plus model retains the 6.7-inch screen. Both models have received major camera upgrades, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and new camera modes for enhanced photography. The devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, offering improved performance and a full day’s battery life.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a more durable titanium chassis with a brushed effect. They have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screen respectively, equipped with ProMotion technology and support for always-on display and StandBy mode. These models are driven by the A17 Pro chip, delivering unmatched performance and enhanced gaming experience. The camera system on the Pro models includes a 48-megapixel camera with 5x optical zoom and support for 4K60 ProRes video recording.

Overall, the new iPhone 15 series offers significant improvements in design, performance, and camera capabilities, making it an appealing option for Apple fans.

ソース：

– Article Published on: Sep 12, 2023 on TechNews website.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント