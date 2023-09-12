都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

MacOS デバイスのストレージを最適化する方法

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
MacOS デバイスのストレージを最適化する方法

If you own a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with limited storage, you know how quickly that space can fill up. However, MacOS has a built-in feature called Optimize Storage that can help save valuable space on your hard drive. This feature works in conjunction with “Store in iCloud” and “Empty Trash automatically,” and it automatically removes Apple TV movies and TV shows that you’ve watched, as well as retaining only the most recent email attachments when storage space becomes an issue.

To enable the Optimize Storage feature on your MacOS device, follow these steps:

  1. Make sure your device is running MacOS and is updated to the latest version.
  2. Open the System Settings from the Launchpad or the menu.
  3. In the left sidebar, click on “General” and then click on “Storage.”
  4. From the list of options, click on “Optimize” and confirm your selection.

Once you have enabled Optimize Storage, MacOS will start freeing up space by removing video data from Apple TV+ and retaining only the most recent email attachments. If you frequently watch Apple TV+ or rent and buy movies from the Apple digital store, you may notice a significant increase in available storage space.

It’s essential to note that this feature does not affect videos you’ve downloaded or created, and any TV shows or movies you’ve purchased can be redownloaded at any time. If you’re a frequent buyer or renter of video media, utilizing the Optimize Storage feature can prevent your MacOS device storage from filling up too quickly.

ソース：

Source Article: Cliff Joseph/ZDNET

Note: URL source links not provided

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

黒人科学者が多様性を高める最先端の研究で助成金を受け取る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASA、OSIRIS-RExミッション帰還をストリーミング配信へ

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス渓谷尾根に到達

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント