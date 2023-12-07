A recent study led by the University at Buffalo explores how ChatGPT, a powerful language model, can be trained to recognize and extract location information from social media posts during natural disasters. The researchers used carefully constructed prompts to guide the “geoknowledge-guided” GPT models in extracting accurate location data from tweets sent during Hurricane Harvey. The results showed that these models achieved an accuracy rate 76% better than default GPT models.

The potential implications of this research are significant. First responders often struggle to monitor social media feeds for urgent requests during disasters due to limited resources. By harnessing the language skills of ChatGPT, AI systems could automatically process social media data and help identify victims in distress, allowing for quicker response times and potentially saving lives.

Yingjie Hu, the lead author of the study and an associate professor at the University at Buffalo, expresses optimism regarding the application of AI technology in emergency situations. “This use of AI technology may be able to help first responders reach victims more quickly and even save more lives,” says Hu.

The research team, which includes collaborators from the University of Georgia, Stanford University, and Google, hopes that their work will lead to the development of AI systems that can process social media data for emergency services automatically.

While concerns have been raised about the potential negative uses of ChatGPT and similar language models, such as academic fraud or job elimination, this study showcases the positive impact that careful interdisciplinary work can have on society.

As Hu states, “While there are a number of significant and valid concerns about the emergence of ChatGPT, our work shows that careful, interdisciplinary work can produce applications of this technology that can provide tangible benefits to society.”

With the potential to revolutionize disaster response efforts, the integration of ‘geoknowledge’ into ChatGPT represents an exciting development in leveraging AI for social good.