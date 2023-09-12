The Honor 90 5G Set to Launch in India in September

都市生活

By

12月2023日、XNUMX年
The Honor 90 5G, originally released in China in May, is all set to make its way to the Indian market. HTech India, the company responsible for selling the phone in India, has confirmed the key specifications of the Indian variant. Like its Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The official product page of the Honor 90 5G on the Indian website reveals other important details. The phone will be available in different color options including Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Peacock Blue. An Amazon microsite for the Indian variant of the phone suggests that it will offer different RAM and storage configurations, ranging from 8GB + 256GB to 12GB + 512GB, with the option of expanding the vRAM by 7GB.

The Honor 90 5G India variant will run on Magic OS 7.1, based on Android 13. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera, situated in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot, boasts a 50-megapixel sensor.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Honor claims that the phone can run 20 hours of local 720p videos, offering long-lasting performance. In terms of connectivity, the Honor 90 5G supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

The expected price of the Honor 90 5G in India is around Rs. 35,000.

