投資家ダン・ナイルズ、アップル株を売却、ハイテク巨人に賭ける

Byガブリエル・ボータ

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Renowned investor Dan Niles made headlines on Thursday as he revealed his decision to sell his Apple shares and take a significant short position against the tech giant. Niles, the founder and senior portfolio manager of the Satori Fund, announced the move on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “Sold $AAPL & now our largest single stock short.”

Niles had initially purchased Apple shares on August 18th but began selling them on Wednesday, citing various reasons for his decision. One concern he highlighted was the potential risk stemming from China’s plan to extend a ban on iPhone use to state-owned corporations. This news, as reported by Bloomberg, added to the downward pressure on Apple’s stock, which had already declined for two consecutive days, resulting in losses exceeding 6% for the week.

Additionally, Niles expressed apprehension regarding the resurgence of Huawei, a Shenzhen-based telecommunications firm. Huawei recently unveiled its latest mobile operating system, HarmonyOS 4, along with an enhanced AI assistant, signaling a renewed effort to strengthen its smartphone business. Niles sees this as a potential threat to Apple’s market share.

Furthermore, Niles believes that the restart of student loan payments could lead to consumers tightening their purse strings, potentially impacting the demand for Apple’s new iPhone models set to launch in the fall.

Lastly, the investor pointed out concerns about Apple’s elevated valuation, given its recent decline in revenue over the past few quarters. Niles questioned the company’s price-to-earnings ratio for the year 2023, comparing it to the S&P’s ratio and suggesting that investors may start to question the premium valuation of Apple.

In summary, Dan Niles’ decision to sell his Apple shares and bet against the company reflects concerns over China’s potential ban, Huawei’s resurgence, potential dampening of consumer demand, and Apple’s elevated valuation compared to its recent financial performance. As a widely followed investor, Niles’ move has drawn attention to the challenges and risks faced by one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

ソース：
– ブルームバーグニュース
- ウォールストリートジャーナル

By ガブリエル・ボータ

