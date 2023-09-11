都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Forza Motorsport のハンズオン プレビュー: 何を期待するか

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Forza Motorsport のハンズオン プレビュー: 何を期待するか

概要 After a six-year gap, Forza Motorsport is finally making its return with a new installment set to be released on October 10, 2023. The gameplay preview provides insight into the new features and improvements that players can expect. The preview focuses on the initial playable intro, featuring the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Cadillac V-Series.R, as well as the three-race tutorial series. The gameplay showcases new tracks, including the Hakone circuit, and highlights the improved graphics and attention to detail. One notable change is the new approach to the career mode, with upgrades being unlocked using ‘Car Points’ earned through gameplay instead of being purchased with credits. The preview also mentions the addition of practice sessions and micro-sectors on the circuits, providing a more immersive and challenging racing experience. Players can also choose their starting position on the grid, allowing for a personalized racing experience. The article concludes by mentioning that the preview is limited to the tutorial series, so other aspects of the game, such as multiplayer and free play, have yet to be discussed.

定義：
– Forza Motorsport: a popular racing simulation video game series developed by Turn 10 Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.
– Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: a hybrid, all-wheel drive sports car produced by Chevrolet, featured as one of the cover cars in Forza Motorsport.
– Cadillac V-Series.R: a sports prototype race car produced by Cadillac, known for its performance and success in races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
– Hakone circuit: a fictional track based in Japan, introduced in the new Forza Motorsport.
– Car Points: a currency earned through gameplay in Forza Motorsport, used to unlock upgrades for individual cars.

ソース：
– Luke Reilly. “Forza Motorsport – September 2023 Hands-on Preview.” IGN.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント