Google Teases Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch

Byガブリエル・ボータ

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Google is generating buzz in the consumer tech world by teasing its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. In a YouTube video, the company revealed that the phones will be available for pre-order on the same day they are announced: October 4. While the video provides little information about the specific features and specifications of the devices, it serves as a design tease to build anticipation.

To further amp up excitement, Google also released a new landing page on the Google Store showcasing the Pixel 8/8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2. The alt text for the image on the page described the colors of the displayed models as Rose and Porcelain.

This latest move by Google follows a series of intentional leaks that have surfaced in recent weeks. One example is a 360-degree Pixel 8 Pro simulator, which allowed visitors to view the device from all angles. This leak confirmed some previously rumored features such as a temperature sensor, physical SIM slot, and color options.

Further leaks have suggested that the higher-end Pixel 8 Pro will boast a 50-megapixel main camera with improved low-light capabilities, as well as a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera supplied by Sony. Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery and 27W fast charging are expected.

Google plans to officially unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at an event on October 4 in New York City. The invitation promises that the event will introduce the latest additions to Google’s Pixel portfolio of devices.

Sources: Engadget, 9to5Google

