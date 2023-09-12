都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

10 インチ バックミラー搭載タッチスクリーンとデュアル カメラで車をアップグレード

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
10 インチ バックミラー搭載タッチスクリーンとデュアル カメラで車をアップグレード

If you have an older car, you may be missing out on some of the newer technologies like built-in dashcams and backup cameras. However, there is a solution that allows you to enjoy these features on any car, even vintage models, and at an affordable price.

For just $96, StackSocial is offering a deal on a 10-inch rearview mirror-mounted touchscreen with a dash and backup camera kit. Normally priced at $120, this kit provides enhanced visibility and safety on the road.

To install the dashcam, you will mount the 10-inch screen onto your existing rearview mirror using rubber mounts and straps. The dashcam is built into the backside of the screen. Next, you will plug the screen into your car’s lighter port for power. Finally, mount the backup camera on your car’s rear exterior and connect its cord to the screen.

One of the advantages of this kit is that you can view live images on the 10-inch screen. You also have the option to view the backup camera alone or both cameras simultaneously. This improves visibility while driving and when maneuvering into parking spots.

Having dual cameras can be crucial in the event of an incident, especially for insurance purposes. The kit includes a G sensor that automatically detects collisions and saves video footage to an SD card (not included). Both cameras feature wide angles, 4K recording, and night vision capabilities to ensure clear images of license plates and accidents.

Additionally, this kit offers advanced voice controls, allowing you to take photos, start and stop recording, change cameras, or turn the screen off hands-free.

Upgrade your car’s technology with this 10-inch rearview mirror-mounted touchscreen and dual cameras at a discounted price.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント