都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Galaxy A14 5G の最新セキュリティ パッチが利用可能になりました

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Galaxy A14 5G の最新セキュリティ パッチが利用可能になりました

Samsung has started rolling out the September 2023 security patch, and the Galaxy A14 5G is one of the first devices to receive it. This update, identified by the firmware build code A146PXXU4BWH4, is currently available in Malaysia, with more regions expected to follow soon.

The main focus of this security update is to address various bugs and issues that were present in the previous version. Samsung has fixed over 60 security vulnerabilities, ensuring that the device’s functionality is enhanced and users can enjoy a more stable and reliable experience.

One of the notable fixes in this update is related to the Samsung Keyboard app, Knox, and the storage of calls and messages. These known flaws have been resolved, putting users’ data and privacy at a much lower risk. With the improved system security, users can have peace of mind knowing that their device is protected from potential threats.

To download the September 2023 security update for the Galaxy A14 5G in Malaysia, users can follow these steps: Go to Settings, then navigate to Software Update, and finally select Download and Install. This will ensure that the device is up to date with the latest security measures.

As Samsung continues to roll out this update to more regions and devices, users can rest assured that their devices will be equipped with the necessary security enhancements. It is recommended that all Galaxy A14 5G owners take advantage of this update to maintain the integrity and security of their devices.

ソース：
– Samsung Bulletin Page

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

ウェブスター グローブで開催される第 XNUMX 回「ストリートのピックルボール」トーナメントに参加しましょう

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

デジタル保存チームは敦煌の文化遺産の保護に取り組んでいます

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Huawei Mate 60 Pro: 優れた機能を備えたよくできた携帯電話

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

ウェブスター グローブで開催される第 XNUMX 回「ストリートのピックルボール」トーナメントに参加しましょう

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

デジタル保存チームは敦煌の文化遺産の保護に取り組んでいます

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント