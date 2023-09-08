都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Framework、モジュール式ラップトップ用のフルサイズ SD 拡張カードを事前発表

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Framework、モジュール式ラップトップ用のフルサイズ SD 拡張カードを事前発表

Framework, the company behind the modular Framework laptop, has announced that it is working on a full-size SD Expansion Card for its device. The company has decided to “pre-announce” the module, which means that there is a chance it may never ship. However, by doing so, Framework aims to take its community behind the scenes of the development process.

In a poll conducted in 2021, the Framework community ranked the full-size SD card as the second-most requested port, following a Gigabit ethernet jack that Framework started selling last year. The delay in releasing the SD Expansion Card was due to the company’s decision to focus on launching its first laptop in 2020.

Each of the Expansion Card modules developed by Framework features standard male USB-C ports that can be plugged into recessed female USB-C ports on the motherboard. This allows the modules to be used with other USB-C computers or swapped between Framework machines.

Additionally, Framework is offering discounted 11th Gen Intel Core mainboards, with prices ranging from $199 to $399, for users who are interested in building their own unofficial Intel NUC.

Overall, Framework’s announcement of the full-size SD Expansion Card and the availability of discounted mainboards offer exciting possibilities for users to customize and build their own modular laptops and mini desktops.

ソース：
– Sean Hollister, “And you can now DIY a modular Intel NUC on the cheap,” The Verge.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

ウェブスター グローブで開催される第 XNUMX 回「ストリートのピックルボール」トーナメントに参加しましょう

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

デジタル保存チームは敦煌の文化遺産の保護に取り組んでいます

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Huawei Mate 60 Pro: 優れた機能を備えたよくできた携帯電話

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

ウェブスター グローブで開催される第 XNUMX 回「ストリートのピックルボール」トーナメントに参加しましょう

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

デジタル保存チームは敦煌の文化遺産の保護に取り組んでいます

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント