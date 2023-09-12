都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

プレビュー: Forza Motorsport が没入型ドライビングの伝統を継承

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
プレビュー: Forza Motorsport が没入型ドライビングの伝統を継承

Forza Motorsport, the popular console-exclusive racing simulator series developed by Turn 10 Studios, is back with its latest iteration. Known for its high quality and immersive driving experience, the franchise has become the Xbox equivalent of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. While the game may seem serious at first, it quickly dispels the notion that you need to be an expert to enjoy it.

The preview build of Forza Motorsport showcases its stunning visuals, with light bouncing off the polished bonnets of the cars as you race around the tracks. The next-gen console’s power is evident in the way light interacts with the vehicles, whether it’s natural light or streetlights from the tracks. It’s not just a visual feast; the game also offers intuitive controls that make it easy to handle on the track. The developers have honed in on what makes a racing simulator truly work, ensuring that players have an enjoyable experience.

The preview allows players to race on five tracks, including the iconic Maple Valley and a fictional track inspired by a Grand Prix Japan style. The first career mode racing series, called the Builder’s Cup, consists of three tracks and offers a choice of three cars: 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R, or 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Forza Motorsport aims to be accessible to all players, with a focus on getting them acquainted with the feel of being behind the wheel. The game emphasizes that there is no right or wrong way to play, whether it’s utilizing the rewind feature to correct mistakes or facing a more challenging experience with unforgiving AI and permanent damage.

ソース：

– Turn 10 Studios / YouTube

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント