都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

新しい Forza Motorsport は、すべてのプレイヤーにとって親しみやすいレーシング ゲームを目指しています

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
新しい Forza Motorsport は、すべてのプレイヤーにとって親しみやすいレーシング ゲームを目指しています

Forza Motorsport, the latest installment in the popular racing game series, is set to offer an approachable entry point for all players. Developer Turn 10’s intention is clear – to focus on the racing experience itself, innovating in physics and AI to create a natural learning environment. The game boasts stunning photorealistic 4K visuals and introduces an RPG-like progression system for its 500+ vehicles.

As players race, they earn car points (CP) that can be used to customize their vehicles with new parts and upgrades. For players who aren’t interested in the details, the returning Drivatar system allows for fine-tuning the overall racing experience. By adjusting an eight-point scale, players can control how well the other racers perform, making the gameplay more realistic.

Forza Motorsport also prioritizes accessibility by offering a range of options for players with disabilities. The game features audio cues and narration for blind drivers, one-touch inputs for those with mobility restrictions, and highly customizable subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing. These accessibility features are not only beneficial for those with disabilities but also help other players. The game is welcoming to players of all skill levels and does not punish the use of assistive tools.

The Car Mastery system in Forza Motorsport provides constant feedback and rewards to players, allowing them to continuously improve their skills. It gives players a sense of accomplishment and progression similar to that found in RPGs. However, the game still focuses on the love for cars rather than becoming a full-fledged RPG or simulation game.

Forza Motorsport will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 10th, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With its focus on accessibility, approachability, and immersive racing experience, the game aims to appeal to both experienced racers and newcomers alike.

ソース：
– Forza Motorsport: Hands-On With the Next-Gen Racing Game (IGN)
– New Forza Motorsport title ditches Forza Motorsport numbering scheme (Eurogamer)

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント