都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Xbox Mastercard のご紹介: ゲーム体験でポイントを獲得

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Xbox Mastercard のご紹介: ゲーム体験でポイントを獲得

Microsoft has unveiled its latest offering for gamers: the Xbox Mastercard. This new credit card allows cardmembers to earn points on their purchases, which can be redeemed for games and add-ons in the Microsoft Store. The card will initially be available exclusively for members of the Xbox Insider Program in the US, starting from September 21, before becoming accessible to all US-based Xbox users next year.

The Xbox Mastercard is a result of a partnership between Microsoft and Barclays. As expected, the card aims to incentivize users to purchase Xbox content. For every dollar spent on everyday purchases, cardholders will receive one reward point. However, the reward point rate increases to five points per dollar spent at the Microsoft Store. Additionally, purchases made through select streaming and dining services, such as Netflix, DoorDash, and Grubhub, will earn three points per dollar.

Each reward point is valued at one penny when redeemed for Xbox games and add-ons. This means that if you spend $1,000 on standard purchases using the card, you will earn the equivalent of $10 worth of points to use towards new games. The card will be available in five different designs, and users can personalize it with their Xbox Gamertag.

In terms of functionality, the Xbox Mastercard supports contactless payments and digital wallets. Cardholders will also have access to their FICO credit score for free. The card’s annual percentage rate (APR) can range from 20.99% to 31.99%, depending on the results of a credit check.

To entice users to sign up and use the card, Microsoft offers a few additional perks. Cardholders will receive a bonus of 5,000 card points (equivalent to $50) after making their first purchase. Furthermore, members will enjoy three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free after using the Mastercard for the first time. This subscription can even be transferred to a friend if the cardholder is already a subscriber.

Overall, the Xbox Mastercard aims to enhance the gaming experience for Xbox users by rewarding them for their purchases. With its attractive reward point system and exclusive bonuses, this credit card is sure to appeal to avid gamers.

ソース：
- マイクロソフト
– バークレイズ

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント