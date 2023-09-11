都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

ALBA の新しい顕微鏡により、わずか XNUMX か月で研究成果が発表される

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ALBA の新しい顕微鏡により、わずか XNUMX か月で研究成果が発表される

The Joint Electron Microscopy Center at ALBA recently published its first research paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, only six months after its inauguration. The paper showcased data and images obtained with the EM02-METCAM microscope, which is the first of its kind in Spain. The EM02-METCAM is a monochromated and double aberration corrected scanning transmission electron microscope that allows for atomic-resolution inspection of crystalline structures and electronic configurations of materials.

Researchers are eager to use the microscope to achieve a deeper understanding of chemical and physical phenomena and to engineer novel materials with unique properties. The METCAM microscope has already proven its capabilities, achieving spatial resolutions below 50 picometers (pm) when operated at 300 kiloelectron volts (keV) and resolutions below 100 pm at 60 keV. The energy resolution achieved at 60 keV with the monochromator was 13.6 electron volts (eV).

The first study conducted with the METCAM microscope focused on investigating a family of catalysts used in new types of batteries. The microscope enabled researchers to better understand the geometric configuration, composition, and electronic structure of these catalysts, shedding light on the mechanisms of catalysis in lithium-sulfur batteries.

The acquired atomic-resolution data and electron energy loss spectroscopy provided by the METCAM microscope allowed researchers to characterize the dependence of spinel catalysts on geometric configuration in the sulfur reduction reaction process. This knowledge serves as the foundation for the rational development of improved catalysts and better-performing batteries.

The success of the METCAM microscope exceeded the expectations of the researchers involved. Its versatility in imaging and spectroscopy empowers scientists to gain profound insights into materials.

The collaboration between research facilities, including the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, ALBA Synchrotron, Spanish National Research Council, Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona, and Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, made the acquisition of the EM02-METCAM possible. The project was co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund with the support of the Ministry for Research and Universities of the Government of Catalonia.

Overall, the JEMCA and its cutting-edge microscopes, including the EM02-METCAM, hold great promise for generating valuable research and advancing scientific understanding in various fields.

ソース：
– Journal of the American Chemical Society
– ICN2/ALBA

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント