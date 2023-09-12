都市生活

MGMリゾーツのインターナショナルホテルがサイバー攻撃を受ける：FBIが捜査中

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
The FBI is currently investigating a cyberattack on MGM Resorts International Hotels, which has affected the computer systems at their Las Vegas hotels. This attack has compromised the digital keys to the Bellagio’s 3,933 rooms and the slot machines at the ARIA casino.

The cyberattack on MGM Resorts International Hotels was discovered recently and is being taken seriously by law enforcement authorities. The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident, aiming to identify the extent of the damage caused and the individuals responsible.

The compromised digital keys at the Bellagio have raised concerns about the security of guest rooms. These keys allow guests to access their rooms and are an essential component of the hotel’s security system. If the hackers gain unauthorized access to the digital keys, it could potentially pose a threat to the safety and privacy of the hotel guests.

In addition to the compromised digital keys, the cyberattack also targeted the slot machines at the ARIA casino. This raises concerns regarding the integrity of the casino’s gaming systems. It is crucial for casinos to maintain the security and fairness of their slot machines to ensure a fair gaming experience for their customers.

Cyberattacks on businesses and organizations are becoming increasingly common in today’s interconnected world. As a result, companies need to prioritize cybersecurity measures to protect their sensitive data and the security of their customers. In the case of MGM Resorts International Hotels, the cyberattack serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in robust security systems and practices to safeguard against potential threats.

While the investigation is ongoing, MGM Resorts International Hotels and the FBI are collaborating to mitigate the impact of the cyberattack and prevent further breaches. The FBI’s involvement signifies the seriousness of the incident and their commitment to holding the responsible parties accountable.

ソース：
メールオンライン: 【記事タイトル】 by Aneeta Bhole and Germania Rodriguez, published on [Date].

