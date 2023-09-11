都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

“Exadelic”: A Sci-Fi Novel That Blends Tech and Thriller

Byロバート・アンドリュー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
“Exadelic”: A Sci-Fi Novel That Blends Tech and Thriller

“Exadelic,” a sci-fi novel by Jon Evans, former TC contributor, captures the essence of the tech ecosystem with its Bay Area setting and reference-rich narrative. While drawing comparisons to “Ready Player One,” the book aims to surpass its limitations by addressing broader themes and plotlines.

In “Exadelic,” readers are immersed in an AI-driven deep tech conspiracy that holds the fate of the planet. The plot evolves from a potboiler techno-thriller, following a tech executive targeted by a rogue AI, to a twisty narrative rooted in today’s technological and ethical zeitgeist. The book explores themes like out of control AI, unscrupulous venture capitalists, and the nature of reality, all of which resonate with TechCrunch’s reporting.

The story takes unexpected turns, showcasing the author’s imagination and clever storytelling. While the novel can be enjoyed as a thrilling beach read, it heavily relies on the Bay Area tech heyday zeitgeist, which may limit its broader appeal. Evans draws from his extensive knowledge of the startup, tech, and investment worlds, as well as early 2000s San Francisco, appealing to readers familiar with these subjects.

However, the novel wrestles with the solipsism of extrapolating an expansive story from a single moment and perspective. Similar to sci-fi works from the 1960s that envisioned futures based on outdated technology, “Exadelic” seems rooted in the present, lacking a visionary outlook. While some readers may embrace the nostalgia and find enjoyment in the book’s original combination of concepts, others may recognize the limitations.

Overall, “Exadelic” offers a fun and thought-provoking ride through a world driven by technology and intrigue. While it may not push the boundaries of the genre, it captures the essence of the Bay Area tech scene and engages readers with its thrilling plot and clever references.

Source: The article is based on the source article from TechCrunch. No URL provided.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント