都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

eBay is set to launch a new image-based listing tool, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), that will make it easier for sellers to list items on its platform. The tool allows sellers to simply take or upload a photo within the eBay app, and AI automatically fills in item information details such as titles, descriptions, product release dates, categories, sub-categories, listing prices, and shipping costs.

The image-based listing tool has undergone an employee beta testing phase and is set to be made available to the public in the coming months. This tool aims to address the “cold start” issue faced by first-time sellers, simplifying the listing process and eliminating the overwhelming amount of information required to create a competitive listing.

eBay’s AI technology not only provides a more efficient way for sellers to provide extensive information but also enhances the selling process, making it smoother and more streamlined. This new tool builds upon eBay’s previous AI-powered description tools, which automatically generated detailed descriptions for listings based on minimal input from sellers.

Since the introduction of the initial AI-powered listing tool, approximately 30% of U.S. sellers have tried the feature, with over 95% of those sellers opting to use AI-generated descriptions. eBay has been incorporating various forms of AI into its platform for several years, aiming to strike a balance between detailed and accurate listings and a seamless listing process.

eBay’s CEO, Jamie Iannone, has stated that the company is undergoing a “tech-led reimagination” and is committed to reinventing the future of eCommerce. This includes the recent acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider for fashion.

ソース：
– eBay Press Release

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント