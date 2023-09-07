都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

The Future of E3 Expo in Question as ESA Ends Partnership with ReedPop

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

7月2023日、XNUMX年
The Future of E3 Expo in Question as ESA Ends Partnership with ReedPop

The future of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the once popular video game industry expo, is once again uncertain as the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has ended its partnership with ReedPop, the company that was assisting in the event’s revitalization.

ReedPop is known for organizing events like PAX, EGX, and C2E2, and they were brought on board by the ESA to help reimagine the in-person experience at E3. However, the plans for E3 2023 were ultimately canceled a few months before the scheduled date, indicating that the partnership between ReedPop and ESA was not successful.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, ESA CEO and president Stanley Pierre-Louis expressed appreciation for ReedPop’s partnership and their efforts to bring together the industry and fans through various events. However, he also mentioned that the ESA is exploring ways to evolve and better serve the video game industry through E3, evaluating all aspects of the event, from format to location.

This decision seems to confirm an earlier claim by the Los Angeles City Tourism Commission that plans for E3 2024 and E3 2025 at the Los Angeles Convention Center had been canceled. Nevertheless, Pierre-Louis’ statement and the GamesIndustry.biz report suggest that E3 2024 and E3 2025 are not entirely scrapped. There is still a possibility of the event taking place in 2024 but at a different location, while the ESA is reportedly working on a complete reinvention of the E3 show for 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also posed significant challenges for E3’s return to its former glory. The event has struggled to adapt to the changing circumstances and limitations brought about by the pandemic. However, industry observers and fans alike are eagerly awaiting further news about the future of E3 and how it will continue to shape the video game industry.

ソース：
– GamesIndustry.biz

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

デジタル家庭内虐待: コントロールと危害を与えるためにテクノロジーがどのように悪用されるか

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

スターフィールドのプレイヤーが敵の AI を出し抜く無敵の船の設計を発見

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

Lava、2HzディスプレイとUnisocプロセッサを搭載したBlaze 90 Proスマートフォンを発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

デジタル家庭内虐待: コントロールと危害を与えるためにテクノロジーがどのように悪用されるか

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

スターフィールドのプレイヤーが敵の AI を出し抜く無敵の船の設計を発見

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
ニュース

アンドロメダ星座: 冬の観察者の楽しみ

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント