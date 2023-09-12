都市生活

Drop Introduces Upgraded Versions of Ctrl, Alt, and Shift Mechanical Keyboards

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Drop, the mechanical keyboard manufacturer recently acquired by Corsair, has unveiled the new versions of its popular keyboards, including the Alt V2, Ctrl V2, and Shift V2. These new models come with various improvements to enhance performance and compatibility.

One of the significant improvements is the addition of support for five-pin switches instead of three-pin switches. This enhancement allows the keyboards to be compatible with a wider range of aftermarket switches out of the box. Additionally, the new models now officially support the VIA customization software, offering users a powerful tool to modify their keyboard settings.

To improve the acoustics of the keyboards, Drop has added extra layers of foam to their construction. This helps to reduce reverberation and create a more satisfying sound while typing. The stabilizers, responsible for keeping larger keys steady, such as the space bar, have also been upgraded to improve their sound quality.

The keyboards still feature an aluminum body, and the switches are oriented in a “north-facing” direction, allowing better light transmission through the keys. However, this orientation may slightly limit aftermarket keycap compatibility.

Drop offers different configurations for the keyboards. They can be purchased as pre-built keyboards or as bare-bones kits for users who prefer to use their own switches and keycaps. The Alt V2 and Ctrl V2 are available with both low-profile and high-profile cases, allowing users to choose their preferred aesthetic.

Interestingly, Drop also offers the upgraded components as aftermarket upgrades for existing Ctrl, Alt, and Shift owners who don’t want to purchase an entirely new keyboard.

Overall, these new versions of the Ctrl, Alt, and Shift keyboards bring a range of improvements, making them more competitive in the market. With enhanced switch compatibility, customizable software support, and upgraded acoustics, these keyboards offer a compelling option for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

– Jon Porter. Drop’s CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT keyboards get revamped with V2 updates. The Verge.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

