Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Upgrading Your Appliances

By マンフォ・ブレシア

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Samsung is currently offering markdowns on a variety of home appliances as part of their Discover Samsung fall sale. One of the standout deals is on the Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator, which is available for a $1,100 discount. This premium refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center, a dual ice maker, and customizable color options for the panels.

Normally priced at $3,499, the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be purchased for $2,399 during the sale. Additionally, customers can save even more when bundling multiple appliances, with an extra $125 discount for purchasing two appliances, $225 off when buying three appliances, and $475 off when upgrading the entire kitchen with four or more new appliances.

The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator offers a range of design options, allowing customers to choose from sixteen pre-designed options or customize the color and design themselves. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, a five-year sealed system warranty, and a ten-year compressor warranty. The temperature of the middle drawers can also be customized.

For those looking for alternative options, the Discover Samsung sale also includes the Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub. This refrigerator features a touch screen technology called Family Hub, which allows users to control various devices, access recipes, and even see inside the fridge from a connected device. It is available for $3,869, down from its regular price of $4,199.

Another notable refrigerator deal is the Smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with a beverage center and dual ice maker. This fridge is currently on sale for $2,699, a significant discount from its original price of $4,199. It features a concealed beverage center, a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher, and recessed handles for a sleek design.

In conclusion, the Discover Samsung fall sale offers a great opportunity to upgrade your appliances. Whether you’re in need of a new refrigerator or other home appliances, there are various options available at discounted prices. Take advantage of the sale to enhance your kitchen with Samsung’s innovative and customizable appliances.

ソース：
サムスン

By マンフォ・ブレシア

