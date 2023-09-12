都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

アイデミアの生体認証スキャナーによってサポートされ、デジタルトラベルクレデンシャルのパイロットが世界的に拡大

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
アイデミアの生体認証スキャナーによってサポートされ、デジタルトラベルクレデンシャルのパイロットが世界的に拡大

Global pilots for digital travel credentials are set to extend beyond Europe, with the forthcoming biometric scanners from Idemia supporting these digital credentials. This was revealed during a recent Future Travel Experience webinar titled “The Seamless Trusted Traveler Experience: What’s Next?” The webinar brought together stakeholders from the U.S. government, airlines, and Idemia to discuss the implementation of digital travel credentials and the reduction of ID document checks at airports.

Neal Latta of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reviewed the TSA PreCheck program, highlighting its success in processing travelers efficiently. About 99 percent of travelers who go through PreCheck are processed in 10 minutes or less. This year alone, the TSA PreCheck program has seen an addition of approximately 4 million applicants. With TSA PreCheck, Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Travelers, and other low-risk populations, such as DoD employees, a total of 34 million people can benefit from expedited airport processes.

Greg Forbes of Delta Air Lines discussed consumer sentiment, emphasizing that the majority of travelers prefer using face biometrics over traditional travel documents. Additionally, users of digital ID give airport processes a 30 point higher Net Promoter Score. Delta’s biometric Touchless PreCheck experience is expanding to major airports in New York (JFK and La Guardia) and LA (LAX). Forbes stated that Delta is prepared to match the speed at which TSA wants to expand its biometric capabilities.

Beyond passenger sentiment, the primary concern remains to efficiently process a higher volume of passengers without compromising on security. Biometrics can significantly reduce bag drop times from an average of 4 minutes to just 30 seconds. This was highlighted by Forbes during the webinar.

During the webinar, Nick van Straten of KLM discussed the Digital Travel Credential Type 1 pilot, for which Idemia serves as the technology supplier. Passengers can create a Digital Travel Credential (DTC) by scanning their passport using a smartphone app provided by Idemia. This pilot is currently being carried out on flights between Canada and the Netherlands, and it is a continuation of a previous pilot that was disrupted due to the pandemic.

Idemia’s Lisa Sullivan noted that the mobile driver’s license being launched by some states in the U.S. is the rough equivalent of the DTC. She also mentioned that the next iteration of the Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) II devices supplied to TSA by Idemia will be capable of accepting digital travel credentials. Furthermore, 1:N facial recognition can be implemented at other touchpoints to ensure consistency in passenger experiences.

Idemia’s main goal for biometric enrollment to TSA PreCheck is to provide consumers with a variety of options to join, ensuring a seamless and trusted traveler experience.

Sources: Future Travel Experience

定義：

  • Digital Travel Credentials: These are digital versions of travel documents, such as passports, that can be stored and presented electronically on mobile devices or through biometric identification.
  • バイオメトリクス： Biometrics refers to the measurement and analysis of unique physical or behavioral characteristics for identification and authentication purposes. This can include fingerprints, iris scans, voice recognition, and facial recognition.
  • IDEMIA: Idemia is a global leader in augmented identity solutions, providing technologies and services for secure authentication and identification.
  • TSA PreCheck: TSA PreCheck is a program by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration that offers expedited security screening for trusted travelers, allowing them to pass through security checkpoints with shoes on, liquids in their bags, and laptops in their cases.
  • Credential Authentication Technology (CAT): CAT is a system used to authenticate and validate credentials, such as electronic travel documents, by checking their validity and verifying the identity of the document holder.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント