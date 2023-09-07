新しいプラットフォーム myNILpay が UNC テニススターの収益回復を支援する寄付を奨励

Fiona Crawley, an accomplished women’s tennis player at the University of North Carolina, was faced with a difficult decision when she had to reject $81,000 in prize money from the U.S. Open in order to maintain her eligibility as a college athlete. The NCAA limits college athletes from accepting prize money exceeding $10,000. However, thanks to a new digital platform called myNILpay, Crawley may be able to recoup her earnings.

myNILpay is a platform that enables individuals to directly pay NCAA student-athletes through their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. In response to Crawley’s situation, the platform is encouraging UNC alumni and fans to donate to help her recover her lost earnings. The platform’s CEO, Brent Chapman, stated that myNILpay was created for this purpose – to support student-athletes and help them maximize their earnings in compliance with NCAA rules.

To donate to Crawley, fans can download the myNILpay app and search for her in the NCAA athlete database. Once they have found her profile, they can enter the desired amount of money to send. Upon receiving the donation, fans will receive a “digital asset” featuring Crawley’s name and digital signature as proof of the transaction.

Crawley, the reigning ITA National Player of the Year, played a crucial role in UNC’s historic NCAA championship win last season. She helped lead the team to victory and also won the doubles championship with her teammate, Carson Tanguilig. Their success at the U.S. Open qualifying tournament earned them a spot in the main draw, where Crawley won three matches. She is now returning to Chapel Hill as the top-ranked collegiate singles player according to the ITA rankings.

This initiative by myNILpay provides hope for Crawley to regain her hard-earned earnings while remaining compliant with NCAA regulations. It showcases the potential of NIL rights to support student-athletes financially and enable them to make the most of their athletic accomplishments.

定義：

– NCAA: National Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing body of college athletics in the United States.

– NIL: Name, Image, and Likeness rights, which allow college athletes to profit from their own image and brand.

ソース：

– Chapelboro.com