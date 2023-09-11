都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

The Orchard が英国の DSP 向けデジタル アカウント マネージャーを募集しています

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
The Orchard が英国の DSP 向けデジタル アカウント マネージャーを募集しています

The Orchard, a leading music distribution company, is seeking a Digital Account Manager to manage key relationships with UK digital service providers (DSPs) such as Apple, Amazon, and VEVO. The role involves working closely with label management and marketing teams to create compelling content campaigns for artists and labels, as well as managing day-to-day relationships with digital retailers.

Responsibilities include pitching for playlist placements and collaborative marketing campaigns, as well as maintaining relationships with digital retailers by attending meetings, events, and gigs. Additionally, the Digital Account Manager will prioritize and analyze the release schedule to meet the needs of labels and artists, and communicate analysis and results back to stakeholders.

The ideal candidate should have over two years of music industry experience, a strong knowledge of leading digital retail platforms, and a good understanding of sales strategy. Communication experience with retail accounts or digital marketing platforms is preferred, along with excellent communication skills, an in-depth understanding of the social media landscape, and strong analytical abilities. Familiarity with Excel, PowerPoint, and Word is also required.

The Orchard offers an opportunity to contribute to the creative journey on a global stage, with a modern, diverse, and innovative work environment. They also provide investment in learning and development, as well as a range of benefits such as private medical cover, a generous pension scheme, life assurance, and income protection.

To apply for this position, visit the following link: (link removed)

About The Orchard:
The Orchard is a pioneering music, video, and film distribution company, and a top-ranked Multi Channel Network operating globally. Their holistic approach to sales and marketing, combined with industry-leading technology and operations, amplifies reach and revenue across digital, physical, and mobile outlets. Founded in 1997, The Orchard empowers businesses and creators in the entertainment industry.

ソース：
– 果樹園
– Greenhouse.io

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

黒人科学者が多様性を高める最先端の研究で助成金を受け取る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASA、OSIRIS-RExミッション帰還をストリーミング配信へ

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス渓谷尾根に到達

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント