都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 フラット ペダル: 手頃な価格で優れたグリップと安定性を実現

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 フラット ペダル: 手頃な価格で優れたグリップと安定性を実現

The Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals are a redesigned version of the popular Stamp range. These composite-body pedals offer excellent grip and stability, making them a top choice for mountain bike riders.

One of the standout features of the Stamp 1 V2 pedals is their ample grip, thanks to the removable metal pins. The pedals also come in small and large sizes, catering to riders with feet ranging from EU35 to EU49.

Measuring 109x109mm at their largest points, the Stamp 1 V2 pedals have a symmetrical platform with a slight concavity on the outer edge. The pedals spin on a forged chromoly steel spindle and feature two IGUS bushings for smooth operation.

With 10 removable pins per side, protruding 5mm from the pedal’s body, the Stamp 1 V2 pedals offer customizable traction. The tapered and chamfered edges of the pedals help to deflect impacts and improve durability.

The Stamp 1 V2 pedals are also fully serviceable and rebuildable, making maintenance a breeze. Although they don’t have a grease port like the higher-end Stamp 7, they are still easy to maintain for long-lasting performance.

These pedals are covered by Crankbrothers’ five-year warranty and are available in five different colors. The black, size-large test sample weighs 350g per pair, making them lightweight without sacrificing durability.

Overall, the Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals offer impressive grip and stability at an affordable price. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider, these pedals are a great choice for your mountain bike.

ソース：

– Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals
– Crankbrothers Stamp range

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント