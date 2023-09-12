騒々しい隣人への対処: 法的に何ができるでしょうか?

Living next to neighbors who are undergoing extensive renovations to their farm buildings can be disruptive and cause health issues for your family. The constant noise and disturbance can be a nuisance, especially if you have young children and are trying to enjoy the nice weather outside.

It’s important to address the situation while maintaining good relations with your neighbors. One legal option you have is to rely on the law of Nuisance, which refers to any act or omission that unreasonably interferes with another person’s rights associated with the enjoyment of their property. The court will analyze whether the interference is substantial and determine what is reasonable to expect between neighbors.

In assessing the nuisance complaint, local conditions are taken into consideration. The level of noise that may be deemed reasonable in a city center differs from that in the suburbs or countryside. Unfortunately, there is no specific definition of noise that amounts to nuisance, but the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992 states that noise becomes a nuisance when it is “so loud, so continuous, so repeated, of such duration or pitch or occurring at such times as to give reasonable cause for annoyance.”

The duration of the interference is also a factor considered by the courts. Generally, the longer the interference lasts, the more likely it will be deemed unreasonable. Keeping a record of when the noise occurs and how it has affected you can strengthen your case.

Additionally, you can check online to see if your neighbors obtained planning permission for their renovations. Planning permission often includes conditions regarding noise and construction times. Unauthorized developments, those carried out without planning permission, may be subject to enforcement actions by the planning authority, such as requiring the removal or alteration of the structure.

Before taking any legal action, it is advisable to approach your neighbor and attempt to find a resolution amicably. Clear communication and understanding can often lead to a satisfactory outcome for both parties.

Source: Stephen Coppinger, Solicitor at Walsh & Partners, Solicitors and Commissioners for Oaths, Cork